Lack of Teaching Materials Worries Schools

By Okey Alozie

Teachers in Imo State school system have lamented over non provision of essential materials for teaching at the various level by the Government.

Visit to schools by our Reporters recently revealed that all is not well especially at the Primary and Secondary schools in Imo State.

It was learnt that there are more than 300 secondary schools in Imo State as we gathered but non of the can boost the essential teaching materials more over no adequate facilities like toilets, laboratories and play grounds.

One of the senior teachers who spoke under anonymity to our reporter revealed that the funds for development of schools do not come to teachers and principals and for that the schools do not have the fund to purchase teaching materials and lesson notes.

Apart from not being paid salaries many teachers handling key subjects in schools are not equip at all, the lamented.

According to some of them, they go to work without the required tools and this according to information is not helping the system to grow.

Security of teachers and students is not being guaranteed at all as we were told. As a result of this development, they much fear to go back to school even if government reopen schools.

Our reporter also gathered that teachers in Imo State are now crying loud, raising alarm on the inability of the state government to run the school system properly.

Principal and head teachers are crying over the non payment of running cost and other financial provisions that use to come from the State Government.

Many schools are not fenced and this has made it possible for hoodlums to take advantage of the situation to come into schools to commit atrocities like rape, stealing, vandalization and dirty the school environment.

A mad Dog was reported to have entered Urban Secondary School World Bank Owerri few months ago to attack teachers and students.

Some schools in the rural communities as we gathered have been converted to village chalets where old and young ones go on daily basis to make love.

Concerned parents are now calling on Governor Hope Uzodinma as a matter or urgency to intervene and rescue the situation by providing teaching facilities and enabling environment for schools. “This is a very serious matter? A Concerned citizen stated.