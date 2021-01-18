Etelberth Okere’s Mother For Burial January 29

Media Guru, Author and Politician, Dr Etelberth Okere, who is the Director-General of Imo State Orientation Agency ISOA, has lost his mother, Ezinne Cecilia Onyemachi Okere, she was aged 86.

According to information available to Trumpeta Newspaper, Late Mama Okere will be buried on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Sources told Trumpeta that her remains would laid to rest in her husband’s house, at Okere Nwachukwu Eke’s compound in Umuawuka, Umuowa in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Imo State.

Before her death Late Ezinne Cecilia Okere was a Teacher, who retired years ago, and devoted the rest of her life to Christ, and therefore was a devout Christian.

Her final journey will commence with a requiem mass at St Thomas Catholic Church Parish Umuowa by 11 am.

She is survived by many children, including her first child and son, Dr Etelberth Okere, a well known Journalist and Author, Chief Cornelinus Okere (Ikemba) the Assistant State Auditor Imo PDP, Enrg Austine Okere, a one time Governorship Aspirant, Chinyere Okere, a Director in Imo Broadcasting Cooperation IBC, and others.

The Okere family uses this forum to ask friends, relations, Business and Political Associates, Colleagues etc to join the family on January 29, 2020, as they say final Good Bye to their matriarch.

Trumpeta Newspaper wishes the family a condolence at this time of sorrow.