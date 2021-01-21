Ohanaeze Election: Obiozor Opens Up, Says Ndigbo Not At War With Nigeria . Biafra Beyond Nnamdi Kanu’s Capaciity



The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador (Prof) George Obiozor has for the first time after his election opened up through a Press Conference held recently in Enugu, Enugu State.

Obiozor said that it is a wrong impression for anybody to think that Ndigbo are at war with Nigeria, adding that Igbos are safe in the Nigerian project.

“The Igbo Nation is not at war with Nigeria and has nothing pending before any Institutional Authority that demands Separate existence from Nigeria”.

On Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, the Ohanaeze President said that “Nnamdi Kanu is one of us and he must listen to some of us for several reasons”

He continued that Nnamdi has no power and capacity to decide the issue of Biafra for Ndigbo alone.

“The fact and reality are that the issue of Biafra are above and beyond his capacity to decide. He must listen because he is one of us and we are all in this dilemma together”

He maintained that Ndigbo are Builders and not destroyers, pointing out that Late Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu never stood for “conflict, violence or war” saying that Ojukwu’s mission was creative and constructive.

He assured that his tenure as Ohanaeze President General would be principally “aggregating our individual success into common action that will lead to a collective success” of Ndigbo.

Obiozor however disclosed that Nigeria needs “Re-aligament, Restructuring, Renogation, Decentralization or Devolution of Power”, adding that it is left for Nigeria to choose one.

The President General said “Generally tome, the demand for Justice, Equity and fairness is what we wish to achieve to me by Restructuring the Nigeria Political System”.