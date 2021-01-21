Operation Show Your ID: Imo Workers Begin Filling Fresh Verification Forms



By Okey Alozie

There is serious tension and anxiety among the civil servants in Imo State following the plans of government to fish out those that are not genuine staff in the system.

The government of the State has brought fresh forms for workers to fill the relevant information, and the data collected will be used for the final verification exercise to know those who are genuine workers.

Some of the data’s collected from record department showed that a good number of workers who are retired still collect salaries.

The worst hit in this corrupt practice are said to include Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB), Secondary Education Manage Board (SEMB), Parastatals and Government Agencies.

Recently it was discovered that over 30% of IMSUBEB workers are ghost workers. About four staff receives salary at IMSUBEB and SEMB at the same time.

It was discovered that 67 staff of SEMB are alleged to have been receiving salaries and pension the same time.

The worst part of it is that good number of the workers presented false certificates that may likely land them in prison custody if care is not taken.

The names of those who falsified their certificates are being compiled for prosecution.

The Government is said to vow that only genuine workers will continue to get their salaries and the same thing is applicable to pensioners in the State.

The workers now are to give evidence of their birth certificate, first school living certificate, National identity card, local government of origin, marital status and other vital documents that will show the history of their employment only those get clearance on the items mentioned above will be allowed to enter office when work will be fully resume next week.

Principal of schools have now been directed to go to the office of the executive secretary, secondary education management board Owerri to collect forms for their teachers and after filling the forms only genuine teachers will remain in the system while the fake ones who entered through the back door, falsified their age and committed all kinds of blunder will be shown the way out.