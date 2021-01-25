No Face Mask, No Entrance Into Catholic Churches In Owerri Diocese

By Okey Alozie

The Catholic churches in Owerri province have resolved to take the second wave of Covid- 19 very serious as those without masks will be restricted from entering church premises.

A release from the Arch Diocese made it clear that, the Bishop from the Ecclesiastical province took the decision after their two days meeting in Owerri recently.

The Parish priest of Annunciation catholic located at road one, Imo Housing Estate, Umuguma, New Owerri, Rev. Father B.C Chinemerem, yesterday, told his parishioners that those who want to come to church, must put on their face mask.

He added that, only those who want to die will refuse to maintain the laid down protocol of the covid-19 taskforce.

He maintained that, Covid is real and we must find a way to live with it.

Rev. Fr. Lucia Amadi Obi of Annunciation catholic parish who stated that as the music has changed, so also the dance will change, urged members to ensure they put on their masks as wise members.

The priest said he shed tears as they lost Rev. Ralph Madu, who was buried recently.

He stressed on the need for people to listen to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC as well as the World Health Organization in order to get abreast of happenings in health information.

Speaking further, the priest submitted that, the corona virus which has become a nightmare to people worldwide, killing people in their numbers is enough to make members to be up and doing in adopting the change in lifestyle.