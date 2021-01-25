Unpaid Salaries: Imo Workers, Pensioners Storm State Secretariat With Protest Letter



By Okey Alozie

Aggrieved workers in Imo State have continued to complain against the state government over their unpaid money.

Many of them were physically seen with protest letter which they submitted to the Head of Service office. Our reporter at the state secretariat observed that many of the workers have not been paid since March 2020.

The aggrieved workers said their names were not included in the main list of the workers published by Imo State government in pages of newspapers.

They further revealed their ordeal in the hands of the state government since last year, the shared prosperity administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma came into power.

Many of the unpaid workers as we gathered, were senior staff of various ministries.

It could be recalled that government of Imo State made a press statement claiming that all genuine workers of Imo State have received their salaries uptil December the same thing applicable to pensioners.

Our source revealed that majority of the unpaid workers and pensioners were alleged to have been in black book of government.

The government of Imo State had come up with a declaration to prosecute those who have been receiving pension and salaries the same time.

There other set of fraudsters who are said by using fictitious names to collect salaries and pensions.

The Attorney General of Imo State, Hon Barr C O C Akolisa as we gathered is now compiling the names of those alleged to be involved in pension and salaries fraud, for immediate prosecution.

Some of the aggrieved workers told our reporters that there is no ghost worker or pensioner in Imo State.

The pensioners who came at the state secretariat Owerri on Monday for protest were later given form to fill, in the new verification to the pensioners on Monday, the state government want them to include their BVN and employment records coupled with date of their retirement. Eleven pensioners were grouped to fill one form.