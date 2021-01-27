NLC National Leadership Storms Imo Over Govt, Labour Unions Face-Off .Addresses Issues of Factional State Exco



Barring any last minute change of programs, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC is expected to be in Owerri, today over the crisis rocking the body and confrontation with the state government.

Trumpeta exclusively learnt that due to the recent activities of vandals who broke into the state secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Imo State and destroyed property worth millions as well as the brewing crisis between the union and the state government leading to a strike action, the leadership of the workers’ Union is due in Owerri from Abuja.

On arrival, the NLC leadership is expected to address the issue of existence of a new executive committee the state government has reportedly recognized.

Trouble had started when the state NLC disagreed with the state government over number of workers and pensioners who have received salaries.

While the state government is claiming to have paid all workers and pensioners by making public the names, the NLC countered it by disclosing that a verification exercise showed that not less than 14,000 workers and 3,000 were not captured in the payment.

The state NLC had to declare a strike action when the state government failed to agree to the position of the labour.

In the early hours of Monday, a suspected faction said to be enjoying the support of the state government stormed the NLC secretariat in commando style to destroy items after which a group met with the state governor as new Exco claiming that the Chilakpu led team has been removed.