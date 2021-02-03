Uzodinma’s Camp Takes Over Imo APC Revalidation Membership Process

The Nationwide membership revalidation exercise embarked upon by the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC , may finally decide which of the factions is in charge of the party in Imo State, if reports reaching Trumpeta is anything to be reckoned with. .

There has been supremacy battle over the soul of Imo APC leading to institutionalization of factions led by the former governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and his successor Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The intra party feud which started since 2018 has eroded the leadership and rank and file of the party in Imo.

Remarkably, two factional State Executives have also continued to lay claim to the control of the party.

The revalidation exercise has however redefined the struggle with those of the Uzodinma camp having upper hand in the affairs of the party against those of Okorocha.

Ongoing development has shown that despite directive from the Leader of the party and President, Mohammed Buhari that no “order from above” will control the exercise, the Uzodinma group is in firm control of the program in the State, Trumpeta learnt.

Uzodinma started the process to controlling the exercise when he launched the South East Zone kick off after attending the one organized by the President to mark the flag off in Daura, Katsina State.

At the LGA and Ward sections of the State, proteges of the State Governor Uzodinma are said to be in charge thereby knocking off others especially, the Okorocha faction.

The control of the registration by the Uzodinma arm has kept others from the exercise from gaining any foot hold.