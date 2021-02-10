Uzodinma’s Only Achievement Is Fighting Me-Okorocha .Describes Action As Iberiberism Chapter 1 vs 1 .Insists Nobody Has Monopoly of Madness .Wants Successor To Behave Like Governor, Not Tout



By Onyekachi Eze

The power tussle between Governor Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha has continued to linger to a disturbing stage where war of words have become the order of the day.

A week after Uzodinma appeared on Channels Television to talk about his relationship with Okorocha, the former governor has launched back verbal missiles Trumpeta captured in a video circulating online.

According to the video where the Senator representing Orlu zone, spoke to his numerous supporters, the only achievement of the Uzodinma government is only fighting Rochas Okorocha.

Details of the video state;

“Hope Uzodinma is fighting because they feel small. The only achievement of Hope is fighting Rochas Okorocha, and that is what I call Iberiberism chapter 1 vs 1”.

Further drawing his plights down to the Federal Government, Senator Okorocha called on Abuja to hear his voice clearly and thus said, “You know, nobody has the monopoly of madness. Why we do what we do is so that people will not laugh at Imo State”.

Okorocha fumed, “Hope Uzodinma must be very careful and conduct himself as a Governor and not like a tout”.

The video clip, Trumpeta observed has raised more concern in the two camps in the state, especially when it was like the rift between the former and later has subsided.