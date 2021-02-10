Ohaneze Youths Plan Stoppage of Alleged Security Agencies “Robbery” In Igboland



In what appears to be a replica of Anti SARS protest, security agencies in South Eastern part of the Nigeria may likely witness another round of protest targeted against them.

From details obtained from the social media where the campaign is gaining attention, Ohaneze Youth Council, OYC believed to be the youth arm of Ohaneze Ndigbo is launching a serious war against security agencies. The war is against extortion, intimidation, harassment and killings meted to people in Igboland.

A poster which asked people in the zone to join, opined that it would deal ruthlessly with any police and army personnel collecting money in various checkpoints in Igboland, especially in Owerri-Onitsha express road, Owerri Portharcourt road, Okigwe Afikpo road.

Also named as part of the roads police and soldiers need to be asked to stop extortion are Owerri-Okigwe-Enugu and Enugu-Portharcourt Express road as well as the Asaba Benin express.

According to the details, Trumpeta picked online, the action against security agencies will come up after 14 days, if the extortion continues.

The anti extortion program of the OYC under Igboayaka.O.Igboayaka alleged that police and soldiers are killing Igbo youths on all highway in Igboland because of N50.000 and N200.000.

It further alleged that policemen and army officers pay bribe to be posted to Igboland for extortion purposes.

While claiming that the extortion is robbery, the OYC said the Army and Navy officers have also joined the day light extortion.