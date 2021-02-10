Ngor Okpala APC Boils, Stakeholders Warn Against Extend Influence

The foundation of the All Progressive Congress APC in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Imo State is quaking following a meeting of the Stakeholders, where the activities of the party in the LGA in the last one year was reviewed.

The meeting which held at Main Hotel, Amala in Ward one of Ngor Okpala LGA, was attended by the emerging new Leaders of the party and old War Horses in the LGA, who said it was expedient for the meeting to hold to look into the party’s problems, since it appears the top Leaders of APC in the LGA, are shying away from calling a Stakeholders meeting to reinvigorate and redirect the party after the Jan 15, 2020 Governorship victory.

The gathering which included former party officials, both at State and LGA levels, Ex Council Chairmen and Councilors of APC extraction, resolved in the end to release a Communiqué, which was signed by not less than thirty one (31) Leaders present.

In the Communiqué, the Leadership called on Barr Enyinna Onuegbu, the Imo State Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Physical Planning to convene a “United” emergency meeting of Ngor Okpala APC Stakeholders across Board to sensitize the Leadership of the activities of the Government, where members could also express their feelings which would held in galvanizing and structuring the APC in Ngor Okpala.

They Leaders fingered the Chairman of Ngor Okpala Interim Management, Chief Mayor Nweke of not helping in building a united APC in the LGA, by his divide and rule system which has created more friction within the party, as it was learnt that Nweke still plays politics of exclusion when he should be the father of all APC in the LGA.

They accused Nweke of mismanaging all the funds in the LGA including palliatives which they challenged the IMC chairman to give account of.

The Leaders called Nweke to stop his marginalization and segregation type of Leadership, and desist from relating with those who fought against APC during the election, only to be enjoying APC Government patronages.

The Leaders vowed to remain committed to the Government of Governor Hope Uzodinma at all times, but appealed to the Governor for more appointments from Ngor Okpala, since majority of those who worked hard for his emergence are yet to benefit from the administration.

In a separate interview, one of the Prominent Leaders of Ngor Okpala APC, Chief Val Okere (Amadioha Ngor Okpala) lamented the situation where Ngor Okpala APC Leaders are over-looked when issues concerning the party in the LGA is being discussed. He was worried that Leaders from neighbouring LGAs are instead consulted on issues bordering on Ngor Okpala APC.

Chief Okere made it clear that Ngor Okpala APC has men and women who can handle the party’s “Liabilities and Assets”, and asked that those interfering into Ngor Okpala APC from other LGAs especially Aboh Mbaise should stop or face the consequences.

The Amadioha Ngor Okpala warned that any attempt to control Ngor Okpala APC from outside will be resisted, pointing out that Ngor Okpala APC has the material and means to run the party in the LGA and deliver at all times.

He appealed that those who know that they are real APC members in the LGA should show their capacity now with the party’s revalidation and Registration exercise going on across the Federation.