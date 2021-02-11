Government Not Richer Than Me, Says Okorocha

By Tochi Onyeubi

The swan song of former governor of Imo state and Senator representing Orlu zone in the National Assembly, Owelle Rocha’s Okorocha has continued unabated.

In a recent video which has gone viral, Okorocha boasted that government doesn’t have more money than him.

Apparently referring to Imo state, based on narratives postulated in the video that showed that he made the statement before strong apostles of his political camp in APC, the former governor swore that he has money and those of his adversaries including opponents in APC.

Okorocha has been having running battles with the state governor over who controls the party structure of APC.

While the caretaker committee under Nlemigbo Marcon has been in charge of the APC affairs, the former governor insists on Nwafor factional exco, prompting his meeting with those who believe in the Nwafor team.

It was at the meeting Trumpeta observed that he gave the indication that the state is not richer than him.

In the widely circulated video, he said, “All I am saying is, Party Chairman and all of you should come up”.

“These people that are wrestling power with us doesn’t have money more than us, even as a government, they don’t have money more than us”. He boasted.

Gesticulating and swearing, he boasted that he has money, “I have money”, “I have money”, he said.

Turning to the factional State Chairman, he said, “Nwafor, if I tell you to take this house, you will sell it for Three billion Naira, you people cannot finish Three billion in three years.

“If I give it to you, I won’t feel I lost anything, but in anything I do, I like to do things properly and decently”.

He urged the cheering crowd to clap and lighten up his mood, adding that, there is a level they cheer him and money will come.

However, Trumpeta noticed that while he boasted, his supporter murmured to request for him to give them the money to spend.