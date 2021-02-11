Exchange of Money: Bribery Rocks NIN Registration in Owerri .Imolites Lament



By Okey Alozie

Extortion of money and other corrupt activities have come to alarming rate even when National Identity number registration in Nigeria has been extended.

Imolites have not been captured in the system because of the alleged bribery scandal rocking the National Identity card commission centres, where people go for their enrolment and data capturing.

Our roving reporter gathered that people coming for the centres for registration were forced to pay N10,000 each.

Some government establishments in Owerri are now being used as registration centres and this made it possible for the office heads to get involved in the extortion of money.

In one of the centres along Porthacourt road Owerri Richmen who want express service were advised to come before 7am and pay N10,000 and get captured without delay while those that will come by 8am will be forced to pay N5,000 before they will be allowed to come inside for the submission of their names.

The worst centre is inside Owerri municipal council headquarters along Douglas road where civil servants now work as agents. Many workers have left their job to run after rich men who come for registration.

At that particular centre, without paying money as we gathered, you will not be allowed to come inside, talkless of submitting your names at the centre.

Those involved in the registration job are now millionaires as we were told.

Our roving reporter also gathered that hoodlums have now hijacked some of the centres in Owerri municipal Council.

Concerned Imolites are now calling on the Governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma to intervene and stop those agents who are extorting money from people.