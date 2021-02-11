Ex Imo SSG Onyeagocha Speak On Family Members COVID-19 Experience …Warns Imolites to Preventive Protocol



Tunji Adedeji

This is absolutely a moment of grief for the immediate past Secretary to the state government, Hon Uche Onyeagocha who recently opened up on his family’s COVID-19 experience far away California, United States of America, USA.

Onyeagocha made this disclosure while addressing Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi and members of the Imo State PDP State Executive’s during their condolence visit on the demise of his brother Late Chief Ikechukwu Onyeagocha.

Recounting his siblings ordeal at his country home Onyeagocha said,” don’t be deceived Covid-19 is real and I’m using this opportunity to let our people know.”

The one time federal lawmaker said death has really dealt with the Onyeagochas’ family and the sad thing about the ugly development was that his mother is still alive and the family doesn’t even know how to inform her.

The Owerri West born politician said, “almost every members of my family, my mum, eldest sisters, brothers and children living in our California family house had Covid-19 at one time or the other but the good thing is that they all are fine now. I never knew my eldest brother, who was front line health care giver based in US could lost the battle to Covid-19.

Hon Uche Onyeagocha seized the platform to advise people to adhere to safety guidelines against the deadly coronavirus .

According to him, anyone who says coronavirus is not real should not be trusted. The virus is real and killing people.”

He described his late brother as his “Hero” and great community leader in California who gave him all the support that enabled him stand as a man.

He appealed to Imo people to please take covid-19 seriously because he never wished for another condolences.

Earlier Distinguished Senator Onyewuchi leader of the delegation during their visit described the late Onyeagocha as a man of so many styling qualities, urging the family to see his death as the will of God.

He disclosed that its only God that can console the Onyeagocha’s family, even though they were at the immediate SSG’s country home to condole with him on the death of his most eldest brother, a man whom they all respect and see as a man of great courage.

Sen .Onyewuchi said Imo PDP as one family prays that this visit will comfort the family he left behind and the entire people of Owerri West.