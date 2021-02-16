Ngor Okpala APC Revolts Against Uzodinma, Over Lopsided Appointments

The All Progressive Congress, APC, Ngor Okpala LGA chapter has told Trumpeta Newspaper that a majority its members refused to revalidate or register for party in the LGA, because most of them want to leave the party.

In an exclusive chat with Trumpeta in Owerri, Leading members of APC in the LGA who pleaded for anonymity disclosed that the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has not treated Ngor Okpala APC members well, as he believed that only a few people from one particular Ward in the LGA will benefit from the Government to the detriment of other people from other Areas in the LGA.

“If Governor Hope Uzodinma thinks that only one Ward and one Court Area in Ngor Okpala worked for APC and his emergence, we shall see later” the sources maintained.

The top APC chieftains from the LGA educated Trumpeta that why there is low turnout in the APC’s revalidation exercise in the LGA is because many members are not happy with what is happening in the party.

The sources told Trumpeta that Ngor Okpala with Eleven Wards has Five Court Areas, through which political Appointments are made after wide consultations.

“We have Five Court Areas namely, Okwe, Onyeaghanwanneya, Igba, Mbaisii, and Elelem/Obike Areas. Of all the Appointments already made by the Governor; The Commissioner, Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants, all are from just one Court Area, Mbaisii, made of two Wards; Ward One and Four” Trumpeta was told.

Trumpeta was informed that either the Governor refused to consult before making his appointments in Ngor Okpala LGA or was being misled in appointing all his Aides in Ngor Okpala from one Court Area.

Another source queried what Governor Uzodinma has done for Ngor Okpala for the people to troop out enmasse to register for the party.

It said that of all the Governments that ruled Imo State since 1999, it is only in the present day Uzodinma’s administration that Ngor Okpala is short-charged in Appointments.

“During the Udenwa era, Ngor Okpala was fully recognized with major plum positions. It was during the Okorocha administration that an Ngor Okpala son was appointed a Secretary to Imo State Government.

The administration of Emeka Ihedioha which lasted just seven months cannot be counted; with ISOPADEC Commissioner, Secretary of SUBEB and others. So, apart from Commissioner for Lands occupied by Bar Enyinna Onuegbu which looks like a statutory position for the LGA which other thing has Uzodinma given Ngor Okpala?” Trumpeta was asked.

This Newspaper was told that all those appointed by Uzodinma were even nominated by people from other LGAs not even from Ngor Okpala, adding that even the LGA IMC chairman pays homage to people outside the LGA with huge amounts every month to retain his position, while the LGA suffers.

“Soon, election will come and they will want the entire Ngor Okpala APC members to vote for the party and its candidates, when it is only a few people from one section of the LGA that are recognized and enjoying the Government we all fought for to emerge. We are waiting and watching” Trumpeta was told.