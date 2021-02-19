Imo PDP Slams APC’s Registration Plots .Accuses Party of Coercing ImolitesTo Register



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter has accused the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC in the State of hoodwinking the masses with various lies in a bid to coarse the masses to participate in its revalidation and registration exercises going on in the State.

In a release signed by the Party’s State Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ogubundu Nwadike, the PDP alleged that APC is telling the masses that the exercise is INEC registration, and National Census exercise, since the people have rejected the exercise.

Imo PDP warned the masses that “There is no census going on in Nigeria or Imo State. INEC is not conducting any registration”

The party went on to say that registration for any political party is not by force and urged Imo people to remain steadfast with PDP.

“APC is hereby warned to desist from using falsehood and propaganda to force citizens to register with it. They cannot force APC on the people” PDP said.