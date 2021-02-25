Imo Assembly Bars Trumpeta • Denied Correspondent Entry Into Complex



By Onyekachi Eze

It was a sad experience yesterday for democracy and free speech in Imo State, as one of the leading newspapers in the State, Trumpeta Newspaper, was barred from coverage of activities of the Imo State of Assembly.

Against unknown reasons which the State Legislature is yet to explain, the Correspondent of the medium was stopped from gaining access to cover the plenary session of the House on Wednesday.

Our correspondent who was at the complex alongside other Journalists present was tactically stopped at the gate to witness the session.

Trumpeta can confidently disclose that the Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem led 9th House of Imo Assembly, may have finally launched the implementation of his media threats against selected media houses in the State, especially those assigned to cover House proceedings that have maintained the true ethics of journalism profession.

The pronounced action which attracted attention it was learnt meant to sideline Correspondents in the House who do not “dance to their tunes”.

Our correspondent who narrated the ordeal said that the scheming to bar the newspaper started earlier this year, when the issue of Identification Cards came on board.

At first, when a letter of re-accreditation was circulated to Media Houses, no adequate notice was given.

While few of the Media Houses in their “good book” were informed ahead of time, others got the notice when it remained less than 2 days to close entries.

Yet, Trumpeta hurriedly submitted all requirements, only to discover that majority had already collected the new ID cards from the office of the Head of Information of the Imo State House of Assembly, Mrs. Dorathy.

However, the major heat started last week when unknown faces said to be attached to the Office of the Speaker were mounted at the entrance gate of the Chambers for identification of persons to be allowed inside.

Our Correspondent said, “At first, it was like a joke. I frequent the office of the Information Unit to inquire if my own ID card was ready, but what I got was No, it is batch by batch;

“I kept waiting, hoping it would be ready soon since two other Newspapers; Newsbreak and one other one were yet to collect theirs. But annoyingly, all others collected, remaining me”

Our Correspondent further explained, “As at yesterday, everybody including both visitors and Legislative Aides to Lawmakers were freely permitted to go with or without any form of identification. When I tried entering, I was pushed back. I asked why, and was told because I am not permitted to enter;

“At that time, I called the phone number of the Information Unit, her number ranged trice without picking. The second in command who was approached by proxy to know if I can be allowed inside said I should go until I am able to get ID card. At once, another person without ID card was permitted entry”.

One of the Security men around the entrance door who showed disapproval condemned the manner, and asked why they should be segregation with the choice of media Houses.

He also opined that Trumpeta face is not new in the complex, unless the Speaker and the Leadership have anything against the Newspaper.

It was also reported that when the Deputy Speaker was contacted through an SMS on the issue at hand, his only response was “When did this happen and why”.

After giving him a brief hint, he neither responded again nor called as at press time.