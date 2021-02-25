Uzodinma Runs To Meet Buhari In Abuja Over Ex Gov’s Case

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Apparently turbo charged to subdue former Governor Rochas Okorocha who in recent times has been involved in skirmishes with his administration; Senator Hope Uzodinma has taken the matter to the Presidency.

Trumpeta was told that in a bid to be left of the hook and evade blames over the Sunday incident which saw his appointees and security agencies humiliate Okorocha by hounding him into a car for an arrest at the police headquarters, Owerri, Uzodinma hurriedly left to Abuja where he met President Buhari at Aso Rock.

Impeccable sources revealed to this newspaper that while the bickering was on between the Uzodinma people and Okorocha, the former governor sent SOS messages to the Presidency and other principal actors in the country about his ordeal.

Those he reported to quickly called the attention of Uzodinma who rushed to Abuja to give his own side of the story.

A source further revealed that Uzodinma quickly jumped into awaiting flight to see Buhari in Abuja for a private meeting. Though, details of the meeting were not made public, but Trumpeta was informed that the Imo State governor explained his position and that of the state in the matter.

Giving further clarifications on the battle against Okorocha, Uzodinma told the Press in Abuja, “you can recall that before I became governor, Ihedioha administration set up a committee of Judicial Panel of Inquiry. The panel concluded their job”

Speaking further on the issue, he said “ I am not directly involved. It is a collective agreement. Remember, Government is a serious business. We took an oath to protect lives of our people. The White Paper has been raised. If anybody thinks that what is done is not right, he should go to court”.