PDP Describes Greg Mbadiwe’s Defection, A Non Issue

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iheme Ward in Ideato North LGA, Imo State has made it clear that the defection of Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe to the All Progress Congress, APC has not in any way affected the fortunes of PDP in the Ward or LGA.

In a release signed by over Twenty Four (24) Leaders in Iheme Ward, the party maintained that Mbadiwe left alone, without even attracting one person in the Ward in his journey to APC.

While PDP said it was Mbadiwe’s constitutional right to free Association to move to whichever party of his choice, the party said the “His lone defection to APC without any single member of PDP in Iheme Ward caused no harm or damage to the formidability and growth of our party PDP in Iheme Ward or any of the Thirty Six (36) chapters in any form”.

The party maintained that instead of losing members, the PDP has continued to attract fresh members with political Weight, and therefore called on all PDP members in Iheme Ward to be calm and continue to work for the progress of PDP.

Among those who signed the Press Statement are the Ward Chairman, Hon Dr Iheanacho Okeke, and the secretary, Chief Innocent Ogbonna, Mazi Uzoma Ozigbo, Hon Tony Abili, Dr Eddy Mbadiwe, Mazi Obi Mbadiwe, Dr Emma Udogu, Hon Nnachebe Ojike, Bar Chima Nwanna, Mrs Esteel Mbadiwe, Hon Patrick Obioha, Bar Nnaemeka Udogu and others.