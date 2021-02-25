Power Supply: House of Assembly Pushes For More Transmission Stations In Imo •As Dominic Ezerioha Leads Debate

By Onyekachi Eze

The Legislative Arm of Government in Imo State has moved for the provision of more transmission stations across the State.

This followed the incessant complaints associated with epileptic power supply and failure in generating adequate power for the residents of the State.

Worried by this ugly scenario, the Member representing Oru West State Constituency in the Hallowed Chambers of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Barr Dominic Ezerioha led a motion calling for the repair and installation of more transmission stations.

The House Committee Chairman on Public Utilities disclosed that in the entire five South East States, Anambra and Enugu States enjoy not less than 5-4 transmission stations.

He further explained that Abia and Ebonyi enjoys about 4-3 transmission stations in the Country, while in Imo State, according to Hon Ezerioha, what the State has is only one.

In his argument, Ezerioha posited that one transmission station is destroying power system in Imo State, hence the necessity to have more than two.

The Legal luminary turned Legislator opined that poor power supply is contributing massively in dwindling the economy of the State, adding that electricity serves greatly in economic stability.

Ezerioha avered that if the power station in Orlu is rehabilitated, other sub stations in Okigwe and other parts of the State would boost the power sector in Imo.

He said with an additional 2 transmission stations in Imo, it would guarantee over 75% power supply.

Part of the prayers of the motion reads,

“WHEREAS electricity is the major aspect of every society and as such must be given all attention within the State and the country at large;

“OBSERVING that Imo State is part of the States in Nigeria that places more needs for electricity;

“FURTHER OBSERVING that Imo State as a State in Nigeria is still operating its electrification method under just one (1) transmitting State. And this method reduced the power generating formula for the State;

“NOTING that in the whole South East, Imo State is the only State amongst the entire five (5) States in the South East that operate on one (1) transmission station;

“OBVIOUS that EEDC as a power distribution Company in South East is also faced with the challenges of poor transmission station in the State.

“MORE OBVIOUS that that shortage of lights in our various communities and Owerri as the capital city of Imo State is geared towards poor voltage of transmission station in the State”.

After a robust debate, the House led by Speaker Paul Emeziem resolved to urge the Governor of Imo State to mandate the Commissioner for Public Utilities to write to the Transmission Company of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Power to bring in more Transmission stations to Imo State.

It was also resolved that the entire House will have to pay a working visit to Orlu abandoned transmission station for further actions.