“I Mean Well For Heartland Football Club”, Says Imo Sports Commissioner

Against the backdrop of campaign of smear image measures launched against the Commissioner of Youths and Sports in Imo State, Dan Ogu, it has been discovered that a syndicate with interest in running of the club is out to undermine the commissioner who manages affairs of the team.

Issue of Heartland Football Club of Owerri, has been at the front burner with crisis rocking decisions of whoever government chooses to run affairs of the club.

Trumpeta learnt that there has been trouble over who runs Heartland since Uzodinma came on board. But the trouble, bedeviling the club increased when the Sports commissioner and Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu were asked to supervise affairs of the club.

The presence of commissioner and Deputy in the team, it was learnt has sparked off complaints in some quarters leading to the state chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, calling for his removal over alleged negligence.

This newspaper was informed that in contrast to the position of SWAN, the commissioner means well for Heartland Football club and other categories of sports in the state.

He disclosed that some agents whose interest are not targeted at promoting the club interest but personal enrichment are strongly behind the cheap blackmail against him.

According to the commissioner, there were noticeable pitfalls that warranted Governor Uzodinma to throw him up on the affairs of the club but the forces resorted to campaign of calumny using a section of the media.

The commissioner said that to show his knack for the clubs development, Heartland experienced five unbeaten match run since he took over unlike when the club was neck deep in relegation.

Going further on his plans, he said neither him nor the state government will be distracted by the antics of blackmailers who want to run the club because of selfish reasons. Ogu said that his interest to delve into the affairs of the club was on the directives of the governor and to give his quota to the upliftment of the state owned Football team.