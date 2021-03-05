The Emerging Powerful Forces In Uzodinma’s 3R Government

Nnamdi Anyaehie:

Barely a year after gaining the opportunity to governor Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma cannot be said to be the only strong man standing in his administration.

A review by Trumpeta on the activities of his aides strongly shows that there are other leaders who have also emerged powerful forces to be reckoned with so far.

A critical review of developments within Government House, Owerri in the last one year show that the Chief of Staff, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie is a powerful force to reckon with in Uzodinma government.

A strong ally of Uzodinma since they ventured into politics, Anyaehie in doubt has gained the confidence of the governor to be entrusted with the sensitive Chief of Staff (COS) position.

Overtime, Anyaehie has maximized the position to become a political oracle within the Govt House quarters. Nothing happens in Uzodinma’s administration without his interest and acknowledgement included. Anyaehie is alleged to be one dictating the pace and tune of work by the 3R administration to extent that no show without him.

The Nkwerre born politician is also said to be creative. Political hub within the camp Hope empire. It is common within Govt House circle to hear about the Anyaehie Boys”

Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuanyanwu:

Despite his youthful age and experience in politics, the Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly cannot be easily waved away by wish of hand in the Uzodinma government. Though he started as APGA candidate and had brief structure with PDP after he won before Uzodinma came up which made him become APC member. With time, he has garnered political prowess that makes him to be considered as one of the power brokers in the state at the moment. How he emerged the Deputy Speaker at the resignation of former Deputy, Okey Olekanma of the PDP cannot be underestimated. Irrespective of his background as first time lawmaker, the Nwangele State House of Assembly representative braced odds to emerge against the ranking members to emerge the number two person in the House.

Since he came on, he has won the confidence of the governor and no doubt the eye of Uzodinma in the House. He is said to be incharge of the House and as House Committee on Sports, partly runs Heartland Football club of Owerri. Trumpeta was even informed that he is the go-between the State Lawmakers and Uzodinma.

COSMAS IWU:

Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu is not left out. The fact he is the highest ranking political appointee from Okigwe zone in Uzodinma government places him top among equals in the political family. Trumpeta learnt that when issues related to Okigwe zone comes up, Iwu is always captured, hence making him a powerful force to reckon with.

RT HON GOODLUCK OPIAH:

The former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah is among the power brokers to count in the 3R administration of Camp Hope.

Serving as Special Adviser/Coordinator on Oil and Gas Matters to the Governor, Opiah who was in the House of Reps for Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West in 2015-2019 has utilized his political sagacity to become a decision maker in the cabinet. He is one of those who stood behind Uzodinma from their Sherif days in PDP till they left the party to APC. Issues affecting people of Oil producing areas cannot be discussed with contributions from Opiah.

Trumpeta learnt that Uzodinma strongly relies on him when it comes to matters that concern oil producing areas especially on people of Ohaji /Egbema and Oguta.

CHINASA NWANERI:

One aide that has been with Uzodinma for years is Chinasa Nwaneri. His affinity to the governor has made him become a colossus in the administration. He is strongly regarded as the man close to Uzodinma’s ears. Gradually, he has started building a cult figure for himself within Government House premises. His last showing against Okorocha was a great manifestation of his growing prowess in the Uzodinma Government.

MBADIWE EMELUMBA:

One of the strongest allies who have come to be a household name in the present administration is Commissioner for Information, Hon Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba.

The history of Uzodinma’s media story can’t be told without the politician fondly called Lumbas. From the way he has been speaking about government activities shows he is a strong man in the cabinet. Lumbas authoritative stance and quick response to issue is a strong indication he is very powerful in the Uzodinma government.

C.O.C AKAOLISA:

It was not surprising when he emerged the Attorney General of the State and Commissioner for Justice, because he is part of the inner cabinet. Barr C.O.C Akaolisa is one of the arrowheads in the Uzodinma government.

As the official that advises the Imo State Government in legal matters, Akaolisa has earned a titanic status that he is ranked high in the government.

RALP NWOSU:

Another of Uzodinma’s henchman is Ralp Nwosu, Commissioner for Works. For a lawyer to be in charge of works ministry and still waxing stronger marks him out in the 3R Government as a powerful force.