Excitement In Owerri Zone LGAs; As Ezenwa Onyewuchi Flags Off Road Construction, Commission Projects

By Onyekachi Eze

There was wild jubilation across the length and breadth of Mbaitoli, Ahiazu, and Aboh Mbaise Local Government Areas, of Imo State, as the Senator representing Imo East (Owerri zone) in the National Assembly, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi flagged off a major link road of Obodo Ahiara-Orie Ikpa Road in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA.

Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi in the same vein, commissioned a well built, completed ultra modern market, water borehole and abattoir in Afor Obazu Mbieri, Eke Umuihuocha Obohia, and in Afor Ajala market Nguru Nwafor, in Mbaitoli LGA, Ahiazu Mbaise, and Aboh Mbaise LGAs respectively.

The flag off and Commissioning of the aforementioned projects were observed on Monday, March 1, 2021.

The market structure, as keenly observed by Trumpeta Newspaper is made up of forty stalls in each, borehole, abattoir and brand new generator for pumping of water.

While addressing the crowd that greeted his presence, and towards the gesture, Senator Onyewuchi said it was a ‘thank you visit’, to appreciate the love and support they all have showed him before, during and after the 2019 elections.

He stated that it was in continuation to what he has been doing, even while he was in the House of Representatives, Abuja.

The Federal Lawmaker disclosed that recently, he toured most of the communities in Owerri zone through the commissioning of electricity projects, and empowerment of men, women and youths in different skills acquisition program.

“What I desire so well is doing good to our people. What we are doing now cuts across the entire Local Government Areas in Owerri zone”.

“I can tell you all that I am the most accessible Senator. I have never denied my Owerri zone people audience. I am in Abuja as your mouthpiece, my promise and commitment is to continue serving you all”.

Reeling out more of his antecedents in government, Senator Onyewuchi revealed that as a former Reps member, there is no Ward in Owerri Federal Constituency that has no one or more of his signature.

He added, “Sincerity in service is our hallmark”.

Senator Onyewuchi however called on all party faithful to remain steadfast in the party, People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

He charged them not to give room for anyone to sow seed of discord, either in Owerri zone, or in the entire Imo PDP, especially as peace and unity has returned in the Party, more than every other political Parties.

Onyewuchi reassured them of his poise in bringing democracy dividends to the zone, alongside giving them a sound representation in the Senate.

In Obazu Mbieri, the Member representing Mbaitoli State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Okey Onyekanma voiced out that since the passage of many Senators in Imo East, apart from the late Iwuagwu, none has remembered them like Onyewuchi is used to.

Onyekanma said, all he is doing today in terms of good representation and in promotion of humanity, he learnt from Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, whom he described as “Mr. Empowerment”.

The Traditional Prime Minister, Chief Ben Oparaeche, who represented HRH, Eze Francis Elendu Agunwa, poured enconmiums on the Senator for siting the project in their community, especially when the yearning was high.

They extended the appreciation for other good tidings being attracted in their place by Onyewuchi, pleading to reciprocate the gesture at the appropriate time.

While in Obodo Ahiara-Orie Ikpa, Ahiazu Mbaise, HRH Eze Geoffrey I. O Anyanwu, Onugotu 1 of Nna-Ahiara Ofoiri, remarked that since 1999 till date, he never witnessed such a project in his town, coming from the government, more especially the flag-off of the link road which he said was so dear to them.

HRH Eze Desmond Diala, Eze udo 11 of Obodo Uchichi, in conformity to what Eze Anyanwu said, confessed that for over 60years, he had never benefitted from government, apart from the recent one attracted by Ezenwa Onyewuchi.

According to Eze Diala, “I have never benefitted from government, apart from today. Even the only Secondary School in Obodo Uchichi was built by the community, yet no recognition and government presence. This particular road about to be constructed by Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi links 6 communities and all will benefit from it after completion. It is a thing of great joy for us. May God bless the Senator for this singular act”.

Lending his voice, Amb. Dr. Shah A. Okorie submitted that Obodo Ahiara is purely a PDP community. He unequivocally said that PDP has been of great importance to the community, pointing out that no other government has ever remembered Obodo Ahiara.

Dr. Okorie urged his kinsmen and other party loyalists not to forget Senator Onyewuchi’s rare show of love, maintaining that come rain, come sunshine, they owe him their thanks.

The said road is being handled by BGI Global Services, with double drainage system.

In a similar note, the President General of Obohia, Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, Chief Emma Nneji, who narrated how the choice of Eke Umuihuocha market project came to be submitted that due to the relevance of the ultra modern market, borehole and abattoir, it had to be sited where it would be adequately taken care of. He seized the opportunity to call on the villagers to safeguard every property there jealousy.

He retorted that the reward for good work is more work, hence assured of more support from Obohia/Ekwereazu ward.

Finally in the commissioning of the projects sited in Afor Ajala market in Nguru Nwafor autonomous community, one of the PDP stalwarts, Chief Richmond Osuji lauded Onyewuchi for all his good works.

Osuji posited that days for campaigns are over, and is replaced with what people can easily see on ground.

He reiterated that Aboh Mbaise is the stronghold of Imo PDP, which will never be debated.

Part of the activities marking the tour were presentation of gift items to Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi, amidst goodwill messages.