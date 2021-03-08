FEDPOLY NEKEDE Rector Employee 4 Disable Persons …as more awaits employment

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Following the federal government provision on employment/ empowerment for people with disabilities ,the Rector Federal Polytechnic Nekede Engr. Dr . Micheal Chidiebere Arimanwa FNSE has empowered four(4) lmo special citizens in the Polytechnic.

Speaking during the recognition and award ceremony from the disable Community to the Rector Federal Polytechnic Nekede Engr. Arimanwa, the S.A to the lmo State governerment on people leaving with disability Mr Samuelson Emuhibe, thanked the National Commissioner for Persons with disabilities governing council and member representing South East whom is the convener Hon. Jayjay Oparaku for his contribution towards the wellfare of people leaving with disabilities in lmo State and Southeast in general .

Mr Emuhibe also used the opportunity to thanked the Rector Federal Polytechnic Nekede for his resilience in accommodating disable persons in his institution , stating that it’s only God who rewards his people will reward the Rector .

Earlier in his remarks,the National Commissioner for persons with disabilities governing council member representing Southeast Hon .Jayjay, Oparaku .could not hold his joy and expression for the empowerment made by the Rector and his Management for the wellfare of the disable people.

He also thanked the President Mohammad Buhari for listening to the voice of reasoning by coming up with the commission all just to carry along the persons with disabilities.

Hon Oparaku further disclosed that with the level of progress made since the creation of the Commission ,that more disable persons will be empowered in know distance time.

Responding ,the Rector Federal Polytechnic Nekede Engr Michael Chidiebere Arimanwa thanked the convener for having a good thought for his people .

He further informed that sooner or later more of the Employment will go to the disable Community since the federal government has come up with the plan to engage such people in the scheme of things.

He also noted that before now ,his institution has been doing justice to that effect by giving employment to people with disability.adding that his deputy register is from a disabled Community .

He used the opportunity to advise parents to always send any of they child who is a disable to school as he urged people not to discriminate against anybody with disability.

In his vote of thanks,Rev Ahams thanked the Rector and his Management for keeping to his promise he made, as he urge him to continue with his good deeds for mankind .

High point of the event was presentation of award to the Rector by the disable Community through her chairman Chief Stanley Nwachukwu .

Those empowered by the Rector include Eboyin Chiamaka, Amarikwa Joy, Oparajiaku Chiamaka and Mr Chibuzo.