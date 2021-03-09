Panel Report: How Ex-Governor’s Family Allegedly Converted New Imo Govt House Land To Private Use



Tunji Adedeji

Fresh facts have emerged how the former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and members of his family were accused to have allegedly took over new Govt House land in the New Owerri area of the Imo State capital for private purposes.

This was part of the highlights of a report of Judicial Panel of Inquiry of the Imo State government.

Details of the report the Imo State Government has gazetted as a White Paper accused the former governor to have during his tenure took possession of the land for his family members by mere proclamation that the area in issue was “frozen”.

The ex-governor, now Senator representing Orlu Senatorial District, was said to have cornered the new Government House land with a terminology unknown to law and the so called acquisitions affected every layout, estate, Action Area and other parts of the state.

Some of Okorocha’s family members and cronies were also said to have had some plots of land allocated to them in proxy.

Report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Lands and other Related matters, revealed that ” In most cases, between 2011 and 2019, the lands wrestled were re-allocated to private persons including ex Governor Rochas Okorocha, members of his family and cronies through proxies.”

It reads that there were instances of forceful acquisitions of communal land to which acquisition was not done in line with extant laws.

According to the Commission report, “The Commission was not presented with any evidence of compulsory acquisition of land and there was no complaint of land being wrested from the owners during the tenure of His Excellency Chief Achike Udenwa.

“Under the administration of His Excellency Chief Achike Udenwa, Area P was designated new Government House with the approval of the State Executive Council.

“Petitions were presented against the person of Chief Dr. Ikedi Ohakim and his administration. The Commission found that while some were in court or being investigated by the ICPC and were struck out, others were adopted and considered.

“Under the administration of Chief Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, the development of Area P as the New Government House commenced.

“The Commission found out that that over 1,500 petitions against forceful acquisitions and wrestling of land occurred during the tenure of Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha.”