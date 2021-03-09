Fallout of PDP Zonal Congress, Enugu: SamDaddy, Ihedioha, Meet After Two Years Break Up



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South East Congress in Enugu may have come and gone but not without leaving a landmark development in the life of the party with the Umbrella symbol.

Trumpeta noticed that the meeting offered two top members of the party; Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu, opportunity to have a close appearance after about two years their political romance had a break.

Trumpeta can recall that Ihedioha and Anyanwu were more like Siamese twins in the political firmament of the State in 2015 when the former was the Governorship candidate of the PDP while the latter ran and won the Senate seat of Owerri zone.

Their relationship blossomed from 2015 to 2018 when preparations for 2019 election drew close. Trouble started as Samdaddy chose to run for the Governorship Ihedioha had interest in. Their ambitions led to deep rooted animosity within the rank and file of the party. Despite the primaries that saw Ihedioha become winner of the PDP ticket, Samdaddy went to court and pursued the matter till it ended at the Supreme Court.

Within this period, both of them never crossed each others path for good or bad or spotted at party functions together even as Sam daddy was reportedly handed suspension sanction by the State chapter of the party which the National arm appeared not to recognize.

However, a new horizon seems to have been opened in the party when a statement from the Senator who represented Owerri Zone in the past claimed he has settled challenges of the past with Ihedioha.

Last Saturday’s PDP Congress in Enugu opened a new dawn for the duo as they met once again at a party function two years after the pre- primaries hostilities of 2018 the party congress was for all members.

Trumpeta noticed that Ihedioha and Samdaddy ran into each other at the function.