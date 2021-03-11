Avuvu Ikeduru Community Rejects Imposition Of President General, Protest to Uzodinma



The seren Avuvu community in Ikeduru Local Government of Imo state was in total disorder following the news of an alleged imposition of a president General on the community by the Transition Committee Chairman of the LGA, Chief Tony Jude.

The community in a statement made it clear that Chief Tony Jude did not consult with the community nor the Traditional Ruler Eze Engr .Francis Anukwu in arriving on the conclusion.

They maintained that the community has rules and processes of electing their PGs and therefore declared the action unacceptable to the community.

The community called on Governor Hope Uzodinma who is a law abiding Officer to please intervene to save our communities from imminent break down of law and order.

The community supports the 3r mantra of the Government and will do all to support and protect it.