City Secondary School, Owerri, Teacher Slumps After Ball Shot From Student



By Okey Alozie

If not the grace of God, A school teacher, Mr Ebere Onumaegbu of City Secondary School, Owerri, Imo State, would have been a dead person by now.

The teacher who managed to come to school on Wednesday after battling with her ill health was hit with a ball shot from a very close range by her student, named Isikaku Emmanuel. The incident happened during break time.

The ball shot by Emmanuel, according to eye witness account, came surprisingly to the teacher (Ebere) and she fell down immediately and collapsed. Trumpeta gathered that the female teacher could not talk to anybody for more than an hour before she regained consciousness and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The principal of the school, on hearing about what happened, sent for Emmanuel and demanded that his parents should come.

Passers-by who had about the story rushed to the school without delay but before they could come, the teacher had been taken to a nearby hospital by a Good Samaritan who sympathized with her.

Emmanuel who is in JS 3L later started crying as he was being interrogated by the principal “Am Very Sorry” Emmanuel said.