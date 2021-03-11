Uche Nwosu To Lose Westbrook Hotel, Other Building in Owerri .As Imo Govt Moves Against Property of Okorocha’s Allies



This may not be the best moment for a former governorship candidate and son in-law of former governor Rochas Okorocha, Chief Uche Nwosu, as he is at the verge of losing some of his property in Owerri, Imo State capital.

In the recent clampdown on Okorocha and members of his family by the Imo State government using the White Paper of the probe panels adopted by the state government after Gazzette, a prominent hotel in the state, Westbrook, said to be linked to Nwosu as owner has been spotted for demolition, while another of such property on PortHarcourt Road, Owerri, has also been marked with red sticker, indicating the coming of bulldozers.

Trumpeta noticed early this week that based on the contents of the 281 page report, the Westbrook Hotel premises was listed among those built on the part of the land mapped out for the New Government House, Owerri, while the other buildings that housed his House of Freeda, on Portharcourt road, is on prohibited area meant for railway development.

Meanwhile, Trumpeta learnt other property of Okorocha allies acquired mostly during the eight year reign are tipped for demolition. Also, in the heart of the state capital on Orlu and Okigwe roads, some of the property were supermarkets were built during the Okorocha era have been marked.

This newspaper was informed that communities where Okorocha and family members took possession of their lands during his tenure as governor, based on the White Paper recommendation have started making moves to recover the lands.

A building housing the chambers of two top followers of Okorocha in New Owerri was also reportedly mapped for demolition.