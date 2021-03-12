On Air- Personality, Nonso Nkwa Raises Fresh Alarm, Accuses Imo Govt Of Plot To Silence Him



Cerebral radio broadcaster based in Owerri, Imo State, Chinonso Uba popularly known as NonsoNkwa has raised the alarm, alleging that there are plans in some quarters to make mincemeat of him from speaking out against ills in the society.

Nonso Nkwa who coordinates a popular radio program in Ozisa FM, owned by the Catholic Church of the Owerri Archdiocese, accused the Imo State Government of being the mastermind of the plot.

Trumpeta learnt the Mbaitoli born artist took to his Facebook page to state thus “Imo state government doing all in her powers to shut me down.

“Now they are using fake journalists to blackmail Ozisa Fm, saying that what we do at Ozisa Fm is not broadcasting but destructive criticism….

“And we ask: Is lying to Ndi Imo broadcasting?

“Telling the Government to pay workers is it destructive criticism?

“We are aware this government is not comfortable with Ozisa Fm and I must tell you Ozisa Fm came at the right time!!!!!

Good Morning Ndi Imo.”

Trumpeta was further informed that Nonso Nkwa has been having running battles with some forces opposed to his campaign against nonpayment of salaries to Imo workers as well other abnormalities in the system of governance.