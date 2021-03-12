Why Okorocha Reported Uzodinma To VP, Osinbanjo .Ex Governor Cries Out Again Seek Offence Against Successor



Fresh facts have emerged reasons why former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha shuttled to Abuja to meet Vice President, Yemi Osinbanjo over challenges he is encountering with the Imo State Government under Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The schematic relationship between Uzodinma and Okorocha has grown leading to intensive verbal war. The trouble is linked to desire of Uzodinma’s government retaking some property of Okorocha and family members alleged to have been built either in prohibited areas or government land.

As the squabbles got to a heightened stage, Okorocha after exploiting other avenues to possible subdue the governor went further to take the matter to Osinbanjo.

Trumpeta learnt that Uzodinma’s visit to the VP was not be unconnected to report that he took the matter and possibly seek interference from the number two citizen of the state.

It was also gathered that the Senator Representing Orlu zone complained of how his property and that of family members were sealed and police men used in assisting the state government do the bid.

Speaking to newsmen after Wednesday’s brief meeting with Osinbanjo, Okorocha was quoted to have said “Was it wrong that I encouraged my family to invest in their state, rather than investing abroad? I asked nothing of the government. I simply wanted to live my free life. But it is for he that accuses to prove.

“Can a governor use a white paper to execute a judgment? Can you be a judge in your own case? These are the questions begging for answers, and why the use of thugs to attack your immediate predecessor and a senator of the federal republic?

“What are you trying to achieve? Now that you have arrested him, or forced him to police station with thugs, what have you achieved? What is the case against him? Nothing.

That is why I described it as a very unusual situation. I think it is a script that is playing out, and this script has been for too long”.