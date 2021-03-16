Uzodinma To Imolites: I Vow Not To Be Richer Than Govt, After Office



By Onyekachi Eze

The one year in office anniversary of Governor Hope Uzodinma held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, on Sunday, saw the presence of dignitaries and captains of industry, especially of the ruling political class in Nigeria.

It began with an interdenominational church service, led by respective church leaders.

But, above all, what characterized the outing, as keenly monitored by Trumpeta Newspaper was the Governor’s address to Imo people and, to his esteemed guests.

Governor Uzodinma earlier remarked that while jostling to govern Imo State, he entered into personal covenant with God.

He said among the covenants which only him and God had, centered on transparency, sincerity of purpose and driven people oriented governance.

Uzodinma stated that he made a vow to God not to be richer than the Government immediately he leaves office as Governor.

This statement, our reporter observed, necessitated an instant ovation, applause and laughter for everyone inside Dan Anyiam Stadium.

It could be recalled that recently in a video clip that went viral online, former Governor of Imo State, now Senator representing Orlu Zone in the Senate, Rochas Okorocha claimed to be richer than the State Government.

Okorocha’s statement raised dust in public domain, which led to varying comments on why an immediate past governor could say such.

Few days after the “richer than the State” comment by Okorocha was dropped online, followed the sealing of the Royal Spring Palm estate, Akachi, said to be owned by Rochas Okorocha’s wife.

It was believed that Uzodinma may have said such as a spite and reference to a statement by his predecessor, Okorocha.

Continuing, Senator Hope Uzodinma opined that he vowed not to loot the treasure and patrimony of Imo State like it had been in the past.

“I have restored people’s confidence in Government. I liberated the State from people who want to make the citizens slaves in their own State”.

“In just one year, we have put in place world-class roads that will stand a test of time”.

Uzodinma continued, “One year after, we have not failed Imo people. We have restored rule of law, accountability and transparency in Government”.

Speaking about the Imo Workforce, Governor Uzodinma averred, “Civil Servants in the State may have repented, not because they chose to repent, but because I came with an unrepentant pressure”.

In a related development, the Sunday event had gone a long way to further prove the supremacy battle between Okorocha and Uzodinma.

While Okorocha had reportedly visited the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in Aso Rock after the last clash he had at Akachi estate with Uzodinma’s men, his (Osinbajo) presence and speech at the occasion says otherwise.

The Vice President who didn’t only felt relaxed with Uzodinma, eulogized him for his pattern of administration in Imo.

Osinbajo ended his speech by saying, “You have started so well, and I commend you for the budget caption, ‘Budget of wealth creation”.

Another significant factor was the recognition of Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo as the State APC Chairman.

Recall that both Nlemigbo and Dan Nwafor have been at loggerhead over who controls the seat of power of the APC in Imo.

The Vice President’s recognition of Nlemigbo may have finally laid to rest all uncertainties surrounding who gets the Federal Government and APC NEC’s nod.

While Nlemigbo Exco is a product of Governor Hope Uzodinma, Dan Nwafor is for Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawal in his speech added, “I have never found Senator Hope Uzodinma wanting. Senator Hope Uzodinma has a very good working relationship with the Centre. The Senate and National Assembly will always be on your side”.