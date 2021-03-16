One Year After, Uzodinma Still Battle For Legitimacy-PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter has said that it sympathizes with the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma as he struggles for acceptance and legitimacy after being in office for more than one year.

In a Press Statement released by the party and signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ogubundu Nwadike, Imo State PDP disclosed that Governor Uzodinma in order to endear himself to the people and be accepted by Imo masses spends huge amounts of tax payers money and energy organizing either what he calls Stakeholders meeting, or thanksgiving where he hosts his Appointees with stories.

PDP said in such meetings Uzodinma struggles to convince his audience of his position, and what he has done in office, to no end.

“The Governor is scratching here and there in desperate search for legitimacy” PDP hinted.

The party said that it is unfortunate that Uzodinma at each turn amuses his beleaguered audience with stories of how he retrieved his mandate from court, adding that everyone knows how Uzodinma became Governor of Imo State.

The party said that it was unbecoming of Uzodinma to talk of thanksgiving because, God is not man that could be played.

“Does Uzodinma have the morality to come before our God of Justice with a mandate that has defied logic and sound legal reason?” PDP asked.