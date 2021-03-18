Governor Uzodinma Gives Reasons For Demolishing Roundabouts in Owerri

By OnyinyechiAmakaulo

Following public outcry that trailed the decision of the present Imo State Government to embark on demolition of Roundabouts in Owerri Municipal Council, the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has opened up on why he embarked in the exercise when the State has more begging issues.

Speaking on a live radio or TV program to mark one year in office of his administration, Uzodinma explained that the reconstruction was necessitated due to complaints concerning the standard of the roundabouts.

Explaining further, the Governor said that the administration of his immediate predecessor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha had recommended for complete demolition and remodeling based on recommendations of engineers.

He informed that the new approach is in line with Lagos State model where such was applied to ease traffic gridlock on Lagos roads.

When a caller told Uzodinma that the constructions have caused heavy traffic on the roads, the governor assured the public that in no distant time, the projects shall be concluded and traffic will become a thing of the past.