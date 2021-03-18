Amaechi Duru Celebrates Mum On Mothering Sunday, Surprises Her At 93 Years

By Onyekachi Eze

Christian Mothers under the Church of God, Anglican Communion, last Sunday, March 14, 2021, celebrated their mothering Sunday, a day specially earmarked to celebrate all mothers and what they represent in every household and the society at large.

Among the Parishes that joined in the yearly ritual was St. Michael’s and All Angels Anglican Church, Eziama, in Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State.

Laddened with activities, which commenced with a church service performed by Venerable Justus O. Ndukwu, the Archdeacon,, and wife, Mrs. G. C. Ndukwu, later snowballed to many entertainment display.

Coincidentally, one of the faithful, Chief Madam Alice Durunwanta was taken unawares by her children, grandchildren and relatives, to mark her birthday.

She was astonished to see her grand children from Abuja and Owerri on a Sunday morning hoping it was only to celebrate with her on mothering Sunday festival.

The only thing she knew was that she was going for mother’s day service, Trumpeta reports.

While inside the church dancing and celebrating like every other women over their “mothering Sunday” party, she was shocked with a birthday fiesta.

Lo and behold, a giant cake was brought before her while she had already been decorated in front of the congregation.

Uninformed of her birthday date due to age, Mama Alice was shocked when she was told that it was her birthday, and that her son, Amaechi Duru (D.A.D ) popularly known as “Ama Eziama” had staged a celebration in respect to her 93rd birthday anniversary.

The show of love forced the nonagenarian to shed tears of joy, especially when an artwork portrait of her was presented to her and the giant birthday cake.

The presiding Priest, Ven. Ndukwu and the Christ’s faithful prayed for more good health, longevity and joy on Mama Alice, as they sang birthday song for her.

They extended the fellowship to her children, especially Mr. Amaechi for remembering his mother in such a commendable way.

They were charged to keep making her happy no matter the circumstances.

In his response, Mr. Duru who was unavoidably absent, but represented by mama’s younger sister, Mrs. Silver Nwanta thanked the Priest and his wife for the spiritual growth.

Their efforts were also acknowledged for helping in staging the surprise birthday bash for their mother.

In a related development, Mr Duru pledged to remain committed in the things of God and never to depart from doing them.

He therefore donated some reasonable amount of money for the church projects and upkeep.

Similarly, “Ama Eziama” showered love on two women inside the church with twenty thousand naira each, as a support to their respective businesses.

The birthday party was later relocated to mama’s residence, after the church service ended, where she met more goodies and surprises.

Friends and well wishers besieged the house to celebrate with mama Alice for graciously clocking ninety-three years.