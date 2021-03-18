Attempted Assassination: My husband, Brother Attempted To Murder Me- Woman Cries Out .Petitions To Police

Tunji Adedeji

Unable to withstand further beatings from her husband, a forty- four year old woman, Mrs Njoku Ijeoma Kenneth, has petitioned the Zone Nine Police Headquarters, Umuahia, Abia State, through her lawyer, Barr Ken Ezinwa Onyemejalem.

Narrating her ordeal she said, my husband, Mr Kenneth Ikechukwu Njoku, 46, her brother- in-law, Emeka Lazarous Njoku and his wife, Iheoma Emeka Lazarus Njoku, attempted to kill her in their house in Aba, Abia state.

She alleged that her husband with whom she had four children, was always threatening her life through battering, and that she was afraid he might kill her one day.

In her petition to the police, she narrated that on 5th March, 2021, her husband asked her whether she saw any outside decoder which he said his younger brother was looking for to which she responded no. Her brother in-law threatened to deal with her, surprisingly the wife of his brother in-law used an iron and hit her hard from the back repeatedly with her husband and his brother holding her hands as she jacked her up and hit her heap on the ground leaving her brutalized and in severe pain.

Ijeoma said due to the internal pain and bruises she went to the hospital where she was admitted and treated, but was still having severe ache all over her body with her children running helter- skelter, her business incurring loss, her husband kept threatening her.

“We got married in 2004. We had 3 children. Since then, my husband has been maltreating me to the point of keeping off from our matrimonial bed. I miraculously escaped being murdered by my husband, his brother and his wife who are living in our house in Aba. They ganged up to murder me for no just cause after all I have done for them. “

She regretted that her husband who hails from Isiala Ngwa local government area of Abia State and a Supervisory Councillor, used their house in Aba to borrow fifteen million naira from a bank in Aba of which he did not share with her nor their children, noting that the matter was in the court, saying her husband’s ill action was part of the issues.

The victim, who told the police that she hails from Edo State, being a business, a submissive wife and a caring mother, petitioned the police to arrest his husband, his brother in-law and his wife and punish them accordingly for attempting to kill her.

Ijeoma vowed to head to court to ask it to dissolve their marriage as she would no longer endure the domestic violence she experiences on daily basis in the hand of his husband who she identified as wicked and bullying.

She appealed to the Inspector General of Police and general public to come to her rescue, saying that “I am no longer interested in the marriage, I don’t want to die now, more so that I am out of love’’.