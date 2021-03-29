Aftermath of Aircraft Saga: Ilomuanya Names Okorocha,Enemy of Imo People .You’re Disgraceful, Ungodly, Says Ex Governor .The Untold Story of Attack Inside Peace Airline



The Traditional Ruler of Obinugwu Community, Orlu LGA, Imo State and Chancellor of Federal University of Benin Kebbi in Kebbi State, His Royal Majesty Eze (Dr) Cletus ILomuanya CON, has described a former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha as “Enemy of Imo People”.

In a reaction from the Monarch, regarding his face-off with the now Senator Okorocha while onboard an Aircraft, where ILomuanya was alleged to have used his walking stick to beat the former Governor, the Traditional Ruler said that he never spoke to any Media House distancing himself from the matter.

In a release signed by ILomuanya’s Media Adviser, Kennedy Ewema, the Monarch said he did not speak to a Reporter of any Media House called DIGEST, pointing out that Okorocha only wanted to divert attention from his said encounter with Eze ILomuanya.

“Okorocha is an enemy of Imo people and will remain so until he is cleansed” ILomuanya said.

He maintained that “No amount of Media washing even with white meat clover paint clan cleanse him of his iniquities. His pariah status in Imo is indelible” the Eze said.

It would be recalled that it was reported by various Media sources that Eze ILomuanya struck Okorocha with his walking stick when both met inside an Aircraft.

It was said that when the Royal Father sighted the former Governor inside an Aircraft heading to Abuja he quietly sat on his seat.

Sources present at the scene said that when Okorocha wanted to share seat with ILomuanya he warned Okorocha to leave his side, and when Okorocha thought ILomuanya was joking, he was shocked when ILomuanya pounced on him, hitting him severally with his walking stick, until some members of Imo House Assembly in the Aeroplane saved Okorocha from ILomuanya.

It would be recalled that Okorocha during his Eight years in office heavily dealt with Eze ILomuanya, including dethroning him, and appointed another Traditional Ruler in his stead, and even ignored several court orders asking him to restore ILomuanya to his stool.

However, following ILomuanya’s resolute legal battles, Okorocha would have succeeded in dethroning ILomuanya.