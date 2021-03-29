More Commissioners Face Sack In Imo .Governor Set To Reconsider Non Camp Hope Members



The tendency of another cabinet shake up in the Imo State executive council coming up has been noticed, with the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma said to be gearing up for the action.

Since he constituted his Exco by appointing Commissioners, Special Advisers and other categories of appointees, Uzodinma last week ruffled feathers when he appointed new Commissioners used to either create new ministries or change others on seat.

After the minute changes that saw new four commissioners on board, Trumpeta learnt that more Commissioners may be relieved of their positions in the looming shake up while others may see their Ministries swapped.

It was learnt that after operating with the first set of officials for a year, Uzodinma had assessed the output of the appointees and said to be reconsidering further changes in the State Exco.

Trumpeta was also informed that some of the appointees have not been able to live up to expectations and may no longer be carried along in the scheme of things.

It was also learnt that what is bringing about the cabinet change is the desire of the governor to bring in new comers to the Camp Hope political outfit. Uzodinma who has been accused of favouring his political followers is said to be trying to open up more windows of opportunity to accommodate new persons giving support to his administration.