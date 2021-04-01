Cllr Mbachu- Ogbuebile Congratulates Atulegwu On New Portfolio

By: Tochi Onyeubi

Hon. Noble Atulegwu has been congratulated by Cllr. Anna Mbachu-Ogbuebile on his new portfolio as the current Commissioner for Lands, Imo state.

This is coming after the latest cabinet reshuffling by His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Speaking in a media chat with Trumpeta Newspaper, the dogged UK politician said Hon. Atulegwu’s recent position, which was achieved through his dent of hard work, goes along way to prove his capacity from previous position.

Cllr. Mbachu- Ogbuebile who said it is an honour well deserved, affirmed that the position is round peg in a round hole.

She described Hon. Atulegwu as a revered gentleman, a seasoned administrator, a man who has his people at heart and whose love for humanity knows no bound.

She further said that owing to his past antecedents, his current position doesn’t come to her as a surprise adding that, she is optimistic that he will performed creditably.

The 1st female Chair of the Association of British Nigeria Councillors UK, prayed that God should give him more wisdom, strength and courage to pilot the affairs of his new ministry and discharge his responsibility well, as expected of him.

Lending his voice also, her husband Mr Dozie Ogbuebile who could not hold his joy, unequivocally stated that Hon. Atulegwu was instrumental to the developmental strides witnessed in the state since his assumption of office.

“I encourage other commissioners to emulate him in making sure the state moves forward” He said.