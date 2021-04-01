Constituents Celebrate Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi @ 53

Owerri Senatorial Zone is agog as Senator Francis Ezenwa Onyewuchi, who represents the zone in the Senate of Nigeria turned fifty three today.

Born into the family of Chief and Lolo Olumba Onyewuchi of Orji, Uratta, Owerri North Local Government Area, Imo State in 1968, the lawmaker representing Imo East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, as a gifted child began his academic journey early in life.

He had his primary education at Orji Town Primary School and on completion of primary school in flying colours, immediately proceeded to the famous Government College, Owerri for post primary education.

He posted a stellar performance in the institution reputed as one of the best and most competitive in the state and eventually graduated with distinctive honours.

In his quest for further knowledge and academic laurels, Senator Onyewuchi sought and got admitted to the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka where he read Business Management.

Not yet satisfied with he had achieved, he again enrolled for a Masters Degree in Management in the same institution.

On completion of his masters degree the lawmaker moved into the private sector of the Nigeria economy where in his tradition he rose quickly through the ranks before opting for the public service platform in his burning desire to serve God and humanity.

Towards translating that passion into reality Senator Onyewuchi in 2003 contested for the ticket of the PDP to represent Owerri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

That effort did not see the light of the day and remarkably, instead of discouraging him it acted as tonic to his quest and as a result he again ran for the same seat in 2007.

In 2011 however, his efforts were crowned with success as he won the seat under the platform of APGA. During his first four years Senator Onyewuchi etched up impressive performance despite been in the Party with least number of lawmakers in NASS.

He was forced by ex Gov Rochas Okorocha’s shenanigan to quit the newly formed All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2014, when it emerged that in spite of been a member of the committee that midwifed its birth, the ex governor was bent on ditching him and handing its reps ticket to his in law, Engr Chuks Ololo.

Senator won reelection in 2015 and after another successful spell which captured the attention and admiration of Owerri Zone he was elected senator in 2019.In the upper legislative chamber the good news is continuing unabated as he is one of the strong voices for the Igbo nation in the senate and has also attracted over forty five ongoing and completed projects to the zone.