Herdsmen Attacks: Imo Is Under Threat . Iwuanyanwu Raises Alarm, Asks FG To Stop Terrorists From Attacking Igboland

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chairman Council of Elders Ohanaeze Ndigbo, an Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization has kicked against the menace of herdsmen in the southeast, particularly the recent massacre of Ebonyi citizens in their homes.

Iwuanyanwu who raised eyebrows over the development on Thursday in Owerri when a youth body cut across the 36 states named Nigeria patriotic Youth Against Corruption And Transparency gave him an award for his leadership style .

The respected Elder statesman while expressing concern said Imo state is currently under threat following security report that it is next in line.

He opined that in Igbo culture, an attack on one is an attack on entire Igbo land. Igbo’s will never fold their hands and watch people invade them, destroy their homes, destroy their property and rape their wives.

Chief Iwuanyanwu, however called on Federal Government to take steps to stop these terrorists or we will have to device a means of self defense.

He said,”Igbo’s will not accept a situation where people will come invade and kill our people.

He explained that as the Elders of Igboland directed that the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor and Chairman of Governorship Forum Engr .Dave Umahi should call an emergency meeting of stakeholders including the National Assembly.

Chief Iwuanyanwu said the meeting will deliberate on ways and means to protect Igbo people where ever they live.

The meeting will also establish an emergency relief fund from where help can be given to people, he opined.

Iwuanyanwu said “this attack is very painful. During this invasion by so called Herdsmen, lives and property were destroyed. Up till now the exact number of lives lost is not known but eyewitness report said over 20 lives were lost. Hundreds of people In Ebonyi now homeless.”

“we have passed through this journey and violence of war before and we know it is a very painful and lonely journey. “

“That is the reason all Elders of Igbo land are passionate about peace and unity and one Nigeria restructured under a new constitution that can protect every part of the country and create incentive for every part to develop their Gods given potentials to benefit of their people Nigeria.”