Gunmen Attack In Owerri: Uzodinma Confused Over Suspects, Identify .Makes U-Turn On ESN, IPOB, Accuses Opposition Politicians .As Imolites Calls For Independent Commission Of Inquiry



The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has run into confusion as regards the exact Group or Hoodlums that stormed the Imo Police Headquarter, and the Correctional Centre Owerri on Easter Monday where an alleged One Thousand, Eight Hundred (1,800) inmates were released.

In his first reaction to the ugly scenario which shook the foundation of Imo State, the Governor heaped the blame on the banned Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, whose Militant Group is called Eastern Security Network ESN.

The Governor was quoted to have said that “Criminal Elements claiming to be IPOB members” carried out the act.

He was even corroborated by the now-sacked former Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, who quickly after inspecting the scene of the attack concluded that it was the hand work of ESN.

Gov Uzodinma was quoted to have said that “the primary aim of IPOB members who carried out the attack was to create fears in the minds of the people”.

However, in a latest Media outing on a popular Television Programme on Channels Television, the Governor said that some aggrieved politicians sponsored the attack, therefore confusing the populace on what actually to believe in the matter.

The Governor said “What happened in Imo State last Monday is unbelievable. A Group of Hoodlums, of course sponsored by some known politicians in Imo State decided to destroy the public infrastructure”

The Governor however said that “we are working hard to ensure that the sponsors of these dastardly act must be brought to book”.

Meanwhile, a number of Imo people who spoke to Trumpeta Reporters condemned the act of brigandage now taking place in the State, describing it as Treason and unacceptable, calling on the Governor to Institute an Independent Commission of Inquiry to find out those behind the act, who should be dealt with according to the Law of the land, no matter how highly or lowly placed.

They advised that the Government should be consistent in its words regarding the matter, and desist from politicking with the issue, so that Imo people will see the root of the Mayhem and Chaos, while the innocent does not suffer.

“What happened on Monday should not be politicized by Government. Let Experts, and Independent Inquiry be set up to unravel those behind the attack” Dr Joseph Umunakwe from Nkwerre LGA, Imo State told Trumpeta Newspaper.

A lot of Imo people condemned the act, saying that the issue of Security is a concern of all, and called on parents to rein in their children, and caution their wards against acts that are inimical to the peace, while Government should rise to the occasion and protect the live and property of Imo people.