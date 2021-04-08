Deputy Gov’s Position Tears Owerri APC Leader Apart .Chalvon, Akakem, Harritex, Obiyor, Mbata, Agbaso Involved



Even as the next election in Nigeria is two years away, politicians have started planning ahead on how to realize their ambitions in the 2023 general elections.

Trumpeta learnt that there has been cold war raging among the top shots in the All Progressive Congress, APC, from Owerri Zone.

This Newspaper learnt that these Big Men are plotting, scheming and “boxing” each other in order to place themselves at vintage positions before the year runs off.

It was learnt that already, four Heavy Weights of Owerri Zone extraction, in the APC are angling to be Deputy Governor in 2023 election.

Dependable sources told Trumpeta that they include Chief Henry Njoku (Harritex) Chief Alex Mbata (ABM Global) Chief Uzoma Obiyor( MultiNet) and Chief Charles Amadi (Chalvon).

Sources said that the gladiators believe that Governor Hope Uzodinma will be in office for Eight years and may not run again in 2023 with Professor Placid Njoku as his Deputy, and may still pick his Deputy from Owerri Zone. Placid Njoku is from Ikeduru LGA.

Following permutations, Trumpeta was told that the said men have decided to engage in acts that will draw them closer to Gov Uzodinma, and endear them to the people of Owerri zone, and members of APC, within the State, and the party hierarchy in Abuja.

Already, Chief Uzoma Obiyor and Charlvon Amadi, who both hail from Ikeduru as the incumbent Deputy Governor, Prof Njoku, are at each other’s jugular over who controls the structure of APC in the LGA.

Chalvon, as a smart politician, had carried out what he called sensitization tour of the APC structure in Ikeduru LGA for Governor Uzodinma, which aroused Obiyor’s attention, and has since then tackling Chalvon.

Again, Chief Henry Njoku and Mbata hail from the same area in Owerri North LGA, which has pitted both men against each other on how to out-shine each other.

Meanwhile, Mbata is reported to have single-handedly constructed a road in Owerri, which cost over One Hundred Million Naira.

Meanwhile, as this is going on, the incumbent Deputy Governor, who is more of an academia than a politician is confused how his own brothers want to take away his job, not knowing that politics is a jungle where Dog eat Dog.

Trumpeta learnt that apart from Obiyor, Amadi, Mbata and Njoku, more Owerri sons and Daughters are warming up to still join the fray in the coming months.

The question many are asking is, if really Uzodinma will choose his Deputy in 2023 among these big shots, because of their wealths and connections, since every Boss would wish for an amicable subordinate as second in command.

Obiyor is a Billionaire and Communication Magnet, who was one of the financiers of the Coalition, which led to Gov Rochas Okorocha’s ouster and frustration from foisting his son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu, as his successor.

Chief Uzoma Obiyor is the Chief Executive Officer CEO of MultiNet Communication.

Chief Charles Amadi (Chalvon) was a business man based in Warri, Delta State until he dived into the shark-infested Water called politics in 2015, pretending he wanted an Owerri Zone Governor, by floating what he called OZOPOLF.

After using the Group to feather his political nest, Chalvon, to the shock of Owerri people capitulated and worked against his people.

In 2019, he worked for Okorocha, and now, working for Governor Hope Uzodinma.

He remains a rich man, and has even accumulated more money since he joined politics.

Chief Henry Njoku, is the CEO of Haritex Investment, a Company into haulage, Shipping and Clearing and Forwarding.

The Ulakwo, Owerri North Business Mogul has deep pockets, and has changed the narrative of APC Leadership in Owerri North since he joined APC.

Sources told Trumpeta that Njoku’s arrival into APC has since kept the hitherto Apex Leader in the LGA, Prince Lemmy Akakem on his toes, since Haritex sees Gov Uzodinma without appointment.

Chief Mbata is from Ngwoma, in Owerri North, and fully loaded. He is into Oil, Construction, Marketing, etc.

Although he remains quiet most times, but sources said he learning the political ropes quickly, and his quiet nature is the key which opens doors for him.

However, Trumpeta learnt that while it is good to dream dreams, and plot ahead in life but politics if fluid, mysterious and full of shocks, as what took years to plan can collapse in a matter of seconds.

Whatever be the case, Trumpeta learnt that Njoku, Mbata, Amadi and Obiyor, as humans are making their political permutations, leaving nature, time and God to have the final say.

But impeccable sources confided in Trumpeta that no politician now can become anything in APC Owerri Zone, without first the blessings from Prince Lemmy Akakem (Okpatazuoha) and Chief Martin Agbaso (Ochiedo). The die is cast.