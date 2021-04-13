IMO GOVT, FED. MIN. OF PETROLEUM, HOLD 2 – DAY NGEP WORKSHOP IN OWERRI



Imo State Government, in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, has organized a two- day National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).

The National Gas Expansion Program (NGEP), involves the conversion of fuel-powered cars and generators from petrol to gas.

In his address at the ceremony, Chairman of National Gas Expansion Programme, NGEP, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim, noted, that is an initiative which is to deepen the penetration of gas as a cheaper alternative to petrol for powering automobiles.

“It is also aimed at deepening domestic usage of natural gas in its various forms, and is aligned with the Federal Government’s plan to make gas the first-choice source for cheaper and cleaner energy, and is expected to deliver at least one million vehicle conversions by the end of 2021”.

He further maintained, that Nigeria has the highest Gas reserve in West African region; adding that the country produces an average of 8.6 Million tons.

In his goodwill message, Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma who was represented by the House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Paul Eme LGA’s”‘ thanked Petroleum Minister of State, Timipre Sylva for honouring the invitation.

Sen. Uzodimma described the two- day program as a ceremony of change; alternative with sustainability and progress in the development of mankind.

One of Governor Uzodimma’s aide and former Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nana Opiah, said Imo was lucky to be a centre of Gas industry.

“Imo people are ready to welcome investors in the oil and Gas sector. Imo has remained a peaceful Oik- producing state in Nigeria and therefore expressed hope that youths of the area would benefit in terms of employment as well as development of the Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West LGA’s”.

The Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said that natural Gas will help in the development of the country. He explained, that the initiative would go a long way in stimulating the demand in Nigeria. He disclosed that various gas streams shall be positioned as domestic applications and however lauded Governor Hope Uzodimma for hosting them.