Why Ndigbo Don’t Want Biafra –Uzodinma

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

In view of agitations championed by several groups asking for the actualization of a sovereign state of Biafra, the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma says that is not what Ndigbo need.

There have been series of attacks on government facilities and destruction of police stations in the Southeast suspected to be perpetuated by pro Biafra groups.

Hope Uzodinma on Sunday has opined that he does not support the actualization of Biafra rather what Southeast needs is a Nigeria that will be inclusive for its citizens.

The governor made the statement in a security meeting held in Imo, the state capital.

Speaking during the summit, governor Uzodinma stated that what Ndigbo want is fairness, equity, justice and not Biafra Nation.

He noted that with equity Justice and fairness the struggle for Biafra will be a thing of the past for those agitating.

“What we want is Nigeria that will provide a level playing ground for its citizens and not Biafra ,if that is done , the issue of Biafra will be gone “.he submitted.

He called on the federal government of Nigeria to include the Igbo man in the scheme of things in order to have a balance in what is happening in Nigeria to avoid more agitations.

Noting that, Igbos are stakeholders in the Nigeria project, “you cannot rule out an Igbo man in anything you do in Nigeria because they have a stake when it comes to the development of the Country “.