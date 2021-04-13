Chalvon Under Fire, As Owerri Zone APC Leaders Attack Kidnappers Overrun Imo .Imo Poly Alumni President Abducted .How Seized Priest Was Released In Okigwe



These may not be best of the moment for a popular politician of Owerri Zone extraction, in Imo APC by name Chief Chalvon Amadi, otherwise known as Chalvon.

Chalvon, who is a top rated member of the Imo State Governor’s inner caucus, has been experiencing serious backlash and unmitigated attacks from colleagues in the APC.

Only recently, Trumpeta noticed several allegations leveled against Chalvon where he was accused of certain unconfirmed misdemeanor.

Apart from being called names and labeled as a political turncoat who discarded Owerri Zone Political Forum, OZOPOLF idea of an Owerri zone governor to join forces with Rochas Okorocha for 2015 election and later dumped Okorocha’s son-inlaw to draw support for Uzodinma in 2019, the politician was accused of showing support to Uzodinma after the elections having been part of Okorocha’s Rescue Mission political family. And there were further allegations that he has moves to also forward the interest of his son for a political contest in 2023 for Ikeduru House of Assembly.

Trumpeta also observed that Chalvon has become a subject of attack from all quarters in the social media as other Owerri zone leaders have moved against him. A yet to be verified report also tried to link him to the removal of Hon Uche Ogbuagu as Majority Leader.

Efforts to reach Chalvon to get his reactions has proved abortive.