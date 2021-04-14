IPOB Warns SouthEast Governors Against Forming “Ebube Agu” To Counter ESN



The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has sent a strong warning to the Governors of Southeast Region against plan to form any other security outfit outside the existing Eastern Security Network ESN, floated by IPOB.

In a Press Release made available to the Media and signed by IPOB Media Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the proscribed organization in Nigeria

IPOB said that the Southeast Governors have “no need to form another security outfit in our land since we have our formidable ESN”.

The organization described as a Terrorist Group by the Federal Government said that Governors of the Southeast comprising of Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Abia States failed the Region by not forming a security outfit when it was most necessary only to wake up after ESN had been formed.

“Forming another regional security outfit is suspicious and a needless waste” the IPOB maintained.

The IPOB insisted that ESN will continue to exist, and warned that whoever spied on the ESN should be ready to face the consequences.

Meanwhile, the Southeast State Governors after a security meeting in Owerri, Imo State capital rose up with agreement to float “Ebube Agu” security for the Southeast Region.

Present were all the Governors from the Region and Heads of all the Security formations in the Region.

Trumpeta learnt that the five States in the Southeast are already preparing the modalities to sustain the “Ebube Agu” Security outfit, including the legal works to back it up.

However, with the recent Release from IPOB, indications are that there may be a clash of both Security outfits, should IPOB insist on its warning.

“The protection of all Brafrans is our priority and we are prepared to sacrifice anything to achieve this” IPOB said.

But the five Governors of Southeast have insisted that the protection of lives and property of their citizens is a paramount assignment as the Chief Security Officers of their various States, and not IPOB that is a proscribed and illegal organization.