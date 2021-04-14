Danger Signals For Imo Traditional Rulers, As Abducted Monarch, Iroegbu Opens Up



By Okey Alozie

Traditional rulers in Imo State may be living in fear at the moment, if what a kidnapped monarch, Eze Charles Iroegbu claimed his abductors told him at their den should be taken serious.

Eze Iroegbu, the Traditional ruler of Umuezii, Aboh Mbaise LGA of the state who was abducted in Mbaise on Tuesday, last week with members of his cabinet while returning from a wedding ceremony at Ehime Mbano after regaining his freedom, revealed that his abductors want the traditional rulers in Igboland to turn a new leaf and stop further romance with politicians. Addressing Journalists in his palace last weekend, he hinted that his abductors didn’t take any kobo from him rather they insisted that any monarch who doesn’t respect himself must face the music.

“The Royal fathers should stop singing praises to politicians and change their ways” he quoted the kidnappers to have said. According to him, he described his abductors as freedom fighters.

Information has it that Eze Charles was in the kidnappers den for 3 days without food. And after his abductors consulted their oracle and Chief priest they decided to show him mercy.

There was jubilation on Saturday morning when he returned to his palace.

Report has it that the Eze was abducted alongside his two palace guards and seven cabinet members who traveled with him to the wedding ceremony at Ehime Mbano.