Attack On Imo Police Headquarters, Owerri Prisons Worry Nigerian Governors



By Onyekachi Eze

Obviously perturbed of the unknown orchestrated by the recent attacks on Imo State Correctional Service (Prison) and Politics facilities in the State, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, has expressed serious concern.

The modus operandi of the unknown men, apparently has left jitters in the midst of Chief Security Officers of the thirty-six States of the Federation.

Recall that Imo State Prisons and Police Headquarters were attacked by unknown hoodlums at the wee hours of Easter Monday.

The unscheduled visit by the perpetrators saw over 1880 inmates freed, remaining lesser than fifty.

In a press release signed by the Chairman, NGF, and the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi after a meeting of the Forum on Wednesday, obtained by Trumpeta Newspaper, the Governors’ expressed worry over the incessant attacks.

The release condemned the attacks on police and correctional service facilities, as well as releasing of Prisoners.

“The forum has expressed its worry that it is time for us to revisit comprehensively, the nature and depth of this security crisis;

“The crisis would have gotten worse if States had not been taken the actions they have been taking individually and collectively;

“It is the steps taken at the State level that have managed to reduce the depths and the enormity of the security challenges. Nonetheless, it’s still a worrisome development for us;

“We feel we will need a special review of the entire gamut of the security issues that we are dealing with”.

In seeking for a lasting solution to the unrest that have bedeviled States, the Governors’ called on both Federal Government and political leaders to address the challenge as theirs.

It was further learnt that apart from Imo, other States like Benue amongst others are victims of the attacks.

Meanwhile, they warned the citizenry against taking laws into their hands, rather, than reporting to constituted authorities.

It can also be recalled that South East Governors converged in Imo State Government House, Owerri, last weekend, where a security outfit known as “Ebubeagu” was established.

Before that, other zones had established theirs as part of measures aimed at combating insecurity in the land.