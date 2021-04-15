Eze Nwokeocha Urges Buhari To Engage Youths Into Police ,Army .Tasks Uzodinma On Road Construction in Mbaise



Tunji Adedeji

The Chairman of Mbaise Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Eze Leo Nwokeocha has said it is expedient for President Muhamadu Buhari ,Senator Hope Uzodinma and other political leaders to urgently create jobs for Nigerian youths.

The respected Royal father who is the custodian of tradition and culture in Umunneato Autonomous Community gave this advise yesterday while briefing journalist at his palace in Mbaise.

Eze Nwokeocha whose tenure was unanimously extended by all traditional rulers in Mbaise Nation last Saturday said there is an urgent need for the country to recruit million of youths into the police and others

According to him, “Nigeria is under policed and we appeal to government to engage the youths because idle mind is devil’s workshop . Mbaise traditional rulers are really concern because it is difficult to control an hungry man”

“If the nation is to experience rest from banditry and other forms of criminality, the president must recruit million of youths into the Nigerian police and other security formations.”

He enjoined the National Assembly should devise programmes that would create jobs rather than constrain public spending.

On deplorable state of roads in Mbaise, he appealed to the Imo State Governor, on the need to fix major roads linking to their communities .

He noted that the bad road network has kept families and friends away from visiting home in season and out of season, for inability to ply on gully roads daily, if this continues am afraid some community may be cut out completely”

“We have made several appeal in recent past but all our pleads fell on deaf ear, we believe the governors touch should be felt in roads like Okpala, Aboh to ITU, Ahara and so many others.”